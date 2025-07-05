Dhemaji: A journalist was injured on Friday after allegedly being attacked by a mob while covering panchayat election-related news in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

This marks the second such incident targeting journalists in Assam within a week.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Madhurjya Saikia, a reporter for an Assamese news channel, sustained injuries when he was reportedly assaulted by a mob of over 25 individuals armed with sticks in Dimow Pathar.

Saikia has filed a complaint at the Silapathar police station, alleging that leaders of a local outfit were behind the attack. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Saikia is currently receiving treatment for severe injuries at a hospital in Dibrugarh.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Meanwhile, the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), a Mising students’ union, has denied the allegations.

Tilak Doley, president of TMPK, stated in a Facebook post that neither he nor any member of his organization was involved in the incident, emphasizing that TMPK holds the press in high regard.

When asked about the incident, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that it is the police’s responsibility to identify and apprehend the culprits.

The Chief Minister also expressed concerns about the lack of unity among journalists in the state. “If we take the Dhekiajuli incident, one section of people were attacked and another media group is protecting the attackers,” he told reporters in Baksa.

“There is no unity among you all. You have become like us – BJP, Congress, AGP and UPPL. In fact, there is more unity among us,” Sarma said.

This incident follows another attack on local TV journalist Bimaljyoti Nath and his colleague in Dhekiajuli on June 29. They were assaulted while returning after covering news of alleged illegal mining activities.