Assam journalist home attacked in Duliajan on Assamese New Year

Guwahati: Unidentified individuals attacked the residence of journalist Brajen Gogoi in Duliajan, Assam on April 14, coinciding with the first day of the Assamese New Year.

Reports indicate that the attackers threw stones at Gogoi’s home, causing extensive damage to the property. Items were vandalized during the incident.

Gogoi had earlier reported on a tense situation at the Naoholia Police Outpost on the same day. He believes the attack may have been retaliation for his coverage of the event.

Following the incident, police visited the site and have launched an investigation. However, no arrests have been made so far.

The media community in Duliajan has strongly condemned the attack, calling for swift action and accountability.