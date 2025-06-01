Guwahati: Ferry services between Jorhat and Majuli in Assam have been temporarily suspended due to a sudden rise in the water levels of the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries.

The Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department announced on Sunday that operations between Neematighat and Kamalabari have been halted for safety reasons.

An IWT official explained, “The Brahmaputra’s water level began rising Saturday night, submerging several ferry ghats. The river is also carrying massive logs, which pose a serious danger to navigation. Therefore, ferry operations have been suspended.”

The suspension has caused significant hardship for the residents of Majuli. One passenger said, “This isn’t a new problem. Until the Jorhat–Majuli bridge is completed, we will continue to face these challenges. If there is corruption delaying the bridge construction, this situation will persist.”

Many commuters expressed frustration over the repeated delays in the bridge project. “The government keeps promising that the bridge will be ready soon, but nothing has happened yet. We will keep suffering until the bridge is built,” said another resident.

Meanwhile, Jorhat is facing a flood-like situation, with at least 20 villages submerged as of Sunday. The Teok area, particularly the riverbank settlements in the Jajimukh region, has been severely affected. Locals are struggling to protect their livestock, adding to their worries. “Our livestock are stranded. We request the Teok MLA to arrange rescue ferry services for the animals,” appealed a resident.

In Baralimora, Jajimukh, a bamboo bridge used daily by villagers was washed away by strong currents, cutting off access to at least eight villages. “This is the first flood this year, and it has already destroyed our bamboo bridge. Although the Chief Minister mentioned it during a cabinet meeting, no action has been taken yet,” said another villager.

Frustration among locals is growing as no visible progress has been made on the much-anticipated bridge. “Not even the foundation stone has been laid. We urge the Chief Minister and the Teok MLA to take immediate action,” added a resident.

People living along the riverbanks are calling on the government and district administration to urgently implement concrete measures to address the crisis.