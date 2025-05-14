Guwahati: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced that the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will introduce three new elective subjects at the Higher Secondary level, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Financial Literacy, and Sign Language, starting this academic year.

Pegu made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the state’s commitment to equipping students with future-ready skills.

The minister inaugurated a three-day residential training program on Artificial Intelligence for school teachers at IIT Guwahati on Wednesday.

During the event, he also unveiled the newly developed AI textbook, which will be used as curriculum material in schools.

“I’m grateful to the faculties of IIT Guwahati and Dibrugarh University for their valuable contribution in developing the AI textbook,” Pegu wrote.

The event was held in the presence of the ASSEB Chairman, the Vice Chairman, and the Director of IIT Guwahati.