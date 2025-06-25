Guwahati: The Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) has entered into a strategic partnership with BigTree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of BookMyShow, to position the state as a premier hub for global music concerts and live entertainment.

Officials signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Chief Minister Sarma described the collaboration as a “new chapter” in Assam’s cultural evolution, highlighting growing faith in the state’s potential to host large-scale international events.

Under this agreement, BookMyShow will serve as the exclusive ticketing platform for upcoming concerts in Assam. The partnership aims to streamline ticketing and enhance the audience experience across future events.

Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister posted: “Ticketing made seamless! Assam is set to be the next big concert and events destination, and the one-stop destination for all tickets will be @bookmyshow!”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Ticketing made seamless!



Assam is set to be the next big concert and events destination and the one-stop destination for all tickets will be @bookmyshow!



An MoU was signed between ATDC and Book My Show today in Guwahati. This arrangement will now make ticketing user friendly. pic.twitter.com/enDVmvAfJC — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 24, 2025

This development follows the Assam Cabinet’s approval of the state’s much-anticipated Concert Economy Policy in December, which lays out a blueprint to elevate Assam as a key player in India’s entertainment landscape.

As part of the policy’s rollout, Guwahati will host a mega concert on December 5 featuring Grammy-nominated American singer Post Malone.

“In December, Guwahati will host a mega concert that will rival similar events in our neighbouring state, Meghalaya,” Sarma added.