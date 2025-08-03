Guwahati: IndiGo has banned a passenger from flying with the airline after he slapped a fellow traveler from Assam on a Mumbai-Kolkata flight on Friday. The incident, which took place on flight 6E138, was captured in a video that quickly went viral on social media.

The video shows a man identified as Hussain Ahmed Majumdar standing in the aisle, appearing to be in distress, when a seated passenger suddenly slaps him.

The victim, a resident of Katigorah in south Assam’s Cachar district, who was reportedly having a panic attack, was visibly shaken and began to cry after the assault.

Cabin crew and other passengers immediately intervened to assist the distressed man.

In the video, a cabin crew member can be heard telling the seated passenger, “don’t do” while another passenger asked why he had slapped the man, saying he had no right to hit anyone. Someone else in the background was heard saying that the person who was slapped was having a panic attack.

After the plane landed in Kolkata, the man who committed the assault was handed over to security authorities and officially declared “unruly.”

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, IndiGo confirmed the incident and announced that it had banned the individual from all future flights, citing its zero-tolerance policy for unruly behavior. The airline did not specify the duration of the ban.

“In line with our commitment to discourage such unruly behaviour onboard flights, the individual has been suspended from flying on any IndiGo flights, in accordance with regulatory provisions,” the carrier said.