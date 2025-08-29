Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Guwahati over the next 24 hours, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The city may receive up to 6 cm of rainfall in a day, with intense spells of 2–3 cm per hour in some areas, raising the risk of waterlogging, slow vehicular movement, and localized landslides in vulnerable pockets.

City authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and emergency response systems have been placed on alert. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has urged residents to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant.

Daily commuters and long-distance travelers have been advised to plan their routines carefully and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall. Residents in low-lying and hillside areas are advised to stay alert for signs of flooding or landslides.

Since Thursday, Guwahati has been experiencing disruptions due to heavy rain, with several localities severely affected by waterlogging. The IMD has further predicted that rainfall will continue across Assam and the Northeast until September 2.

Widespread light to moderate showers, along with isolated heavy rainfall, are expected across Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura in the coming days.

Authorities have asked the public to stay updated with official weather advisories and follow instructions issued by local agencies to ensure safety. ASDMA will provide regular updates on the situation for public awareness.