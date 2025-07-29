Guwahati: In a serious bid to stop the illegal liquor business spreading across the Margherita subdivision in Tinsukia district of Upper Assam, the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Margherita Anchalik Committee submitted a memorandum to the Sub-Divisional Administration on Tuesday.

The organization urged immediate intervention to shut down these unlawful operations.

The memorandum, addressed to the Margherita Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), highlighted that various areas under Margherita are witnessing the unchecked sale of illicit liquor.

According to the AJYCP, this illegal trade has reached an alarming level, especially in tea garden regions, villages, market areas, and near educational institutions.

Signed by AJYCP President Bimal Singh and General Secretary Utpal Bora, the letter pointed out that the trade is not only harming social harmony but also encouraging addiction among the youth. The group blamed the Excise Department for failing to curb the menace, alleging that inaction by officials has emboldened the liquor mafia.

The student body specifically named areas such as Hollowjan, Ledo, Bargolai, Tipong, Segunbari, Namdang, Makum Pathar, Jokai, and several tea garden lines where such activities are openly taking place.

They reported that even areas near schools, temples, and churches remain vulnerable.

In a social media post, AJYCP leader Bimal Singh wrote:

“Despite repeated complaints, illegal liquor sales continue in broad daylight. We suspect that a section of the Excise Department is knowingly allowing this to happen.”

He added that women and families in rural areas are suffering the most due to the growing liquor trade.

The AJYCP strongly demanded that the district administration carry out immediate raids and take legal action against those running such illegal businesses.

They also urged a complete shutdown of the supply network and called on law enforcement agencies to trace the roots of this expanding trade.

Bimal Singh stated that public cooperation is crucial and that the administration must uphold its responsibility by protecting society from addiction and criminal influence.

The AJYCP urged authorities to show zero tolerance toward liquor mafias and warned that they will launch a mass agitation if officials ignore their demands.

The memorandum bore the official stamp of the Co-District Commissioner and has sparked a wave of support from local communities and civil society groups. Many have applauded the AJYCP’s initiative to raise their voice against the widespread availability of illegal alcohol.

As the AJYCP declared in their concluding statement:

“We will not remain silent while our society is being destroyed. We want law, order, and a clean future for Margherita’s next generation.”