Assam: ICMR-RMRC NE transfers CRISPR-TB test tech to Meril Diagnostics for scale-up

Dibrugarh: The ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, North East (ICMR-RMRC NE) in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Wednesday announced the successful transfer of its indigenously developed CRISPR-Cas-based diagnostic technology for the ultra-sensitive and rapid detection of tuberculosis (TB) to Meril Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd for large-scale commercialization.

The formal technology transfer was cemented through a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed by Subarna Roy, Director (Additional Charge) of ICMR-RMRC NE, and Meril Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., a leading medical diagnostics company.

ICMR-RMRC NE, established in Dibrugarh on July 12th, 1982, serves the eight northeastern states, focusing on crucial biomedical research and strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

This technological breakthrough highlights the institute’s commitment to addressing pressing health challenges, particularly the fight against TB.

The innovative diagnostic system, entirely conceived and developed at ICMR-RMRC NE in Dibrugarh by a team led by Md Atique Ahmed, Scientist D, integrates expertise from molecular biology, engineering, and software development.

Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, also played a vital role in the technology’s development.

The development’s key component, the RapidBact DNA Extraction Kit, prepares DNA from small sputum samples in approximately 25 minutes, suitable for various analysis methods.

Glow-TBPCR Detection Kit identifies two TB-related genes with results available in about 3 hours using standard lab qPCR equipment.

Further, the Rapid Glow Device & RGLOW Software can handle multiple samples simultaneously, making advanced testing more accessible in diverse settings.

This indigenous platform marks a significant advancement in creating affordable and scalable point-of-care diagnostics, particularly vital for underserved regions.

Following the development, Md Atique Ahmed, Principal Investigator, stated, “This innovation bridges high-end molecular biology with real-world field utility”.

“We’re proud to contribute a made-in-India solution for a disease that remains a major national health challenge, and we believe this technology will be a crucial tool in achieving India’s ambitious goal of TB elimination,” he added.