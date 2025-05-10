Guwahati: Group Captain (Retd.) Atul Chandra Barua, an Indian Air Force (IAF) veteran from Assam, has been honoured with the prestigious 27th Mahaveer Award for Community & Social Service by the Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation.

The award, which recognizes exceptional altruistic service, was presented by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, at a significant ceremony held in Chennai on Friday (May 9).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Atul Chandra Barua, who hails from Guwahati, is the chairperson of the Bhavada Devi Memorial Philanthropic Trust, a public charitable trust dedicated to empowering marginalized communities, particularly women, in the Northeast.

Group Captain Barua’s recognition stems from his remarkable and selfless dedication to several impactful initiatives in Assam.

These include providing vital support and shelter with dignity to destitute elderly women through his Trust, facilitating the free distribution of sanitary pads to empower school students, and spearheading the holistic development of a tribal village.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Under his leadership, the Bhavada Devi Memorial Philanthropic Trust has become a beacon of hope and care for vulnerable women, offering them not only shelter but also crucial psychosocial support.

The Mahaveer Awards, highly respected in India for acknowledging altruistic contributions, are presented annually across four categories.

This year’s other distinguished recipients of the Rs 10 lakh cash prize, citation, and memento include Radha Surabhi Gau Seva Trust (Uttar Pradesh) for Non-Violence & Vegetarianism, Parivaar Education Society (West Bengal) for Medicine, and Humanity Welfare Organisation Helpline (Jammu & Kashmir) for Education.

In a notable departure from its usual practice of honouring organizations, the Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation has exceptionally recognized Group Captain Barua as only the fourth individual recipient of the Mahaveer Award.

Expressing his gratitude, Group Captain Barua stated, “I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition. The work of Bhavada Devi Memorial Philanthropic Trust is driven by compassion and a commitment to the dignity of the elderly, and I accept this award on behalf of our dedicated team and the resilient women who inspire us daily. I have decided to donate the entire cash award back to the Trust.”