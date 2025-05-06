Assam HSLC Compartment Exam 2025 timetable released: Check dates and details

The Assam State School Education Board (ASEEB) has released the timetable for the Assam Board HSLC Compartment Exam 2025.

Candidates who wish to appear for the compartment examination can access the datesheet on the official ASEEB website.

The HSLC compartment exams will take place from May 23 to May 29, 2025. The exams will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

The examination will begin with papers in MIL/English and Sanskrit and conclude with Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Computer Science, Commerce, and Hindi.

Candidates will be given an extra 15 minutes before each shift: from 8:45 AM to 9:00 AM for the morning shift and from 1:15 PM to 1:30 PM for the afternoon shift, allowing them to read the question paper.

The compartment exam is open to candidates who failed no more than three subjects in the 2025 HSLC exam and obtained at least 170 marks in total.

These candidates will have one opportunity to appear for the compartment examination. To pass, candidates must secure a minimum of 30% marks in each subject and achieve a total of 180 marks or more.

The list of examination centers for the compartment exams will be made available on the ASEEB portal.

The Assam HSLC results were declared on April 11, with an overall pass percentage of 63.98%. Boys had a pass percentage of 67.59%, while girls had a pass percentage of 61.09%. Amishi Saikia from Jorhat district topped the 2025 SEBA matric examinations with an impressive 98.50%. For further details, candidates can visit the official ASEEB website.