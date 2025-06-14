Dibrugarh: Amid severe heatwave conditions, several students collapsed during school hours in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Friday.

Three students, each from B.L. Beria Saraswati Shishu Mandir and R.K. Academy, were hospitalised, with one in critical condition at Shankardev Hospital in Assam.

Despite the intense heat, no SOP had been issued earlier for schools, drawing criticism over student safety.

Following the incidents, the Inspector of Schools has now revised school timings with effect from June 13, 2025.

In view of the soaring temperatures and to safeguard students from extreme heat exposure, the school timings in Dibrugarh district have been rescheduled with immediate effect.

The decision was taken by the Office of the District Elementary Education Officer, Dibrugarh, with the approval of the District Commissioner.

As per the new schedule:

L.P. Schools: 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM

M.E. Schools: 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM

High/Higher Secondary Schools: 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM

The revised timings apply to all Government, Provincialised, and Private educational institutions across the district. Additionally, all schools have been instructed to suspend physical and outdoor games during this period to protect students’ health.

The new order is effective from June 13, 2025, and will remain in force until further notice.

The directive was issued by Dr. Samiron Bora, Inspector of Schools, DDC, Dibrugarh, cum District Elementary Education Officer, DMC, Dibrugarh.