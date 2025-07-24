Guwahati: A young police constable collapsed and died on a roadside in Assam’s Guwahati on Thursday morning, reportedly due to extreme heat conditions prevailing in the city.

The incident occurred around 9 AM near Dighali Pukhuri, where the man, identified as Hiteshwar Kalita, was found unconscious and unresponsive.

He was wearing a blue shirt and half pants and reportedly on foot, walking towards Panbazar in search of drinking water when he suddenly collapsed.

Kalita, estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old, was a junior constable with the 10th Battalion of Assam Police and a resident of Nalbari district. A bag was found lying next to his body at the scene.

Officials from Panbazar Police Station soon arrived at the location and initiated a preliminary investigation. Authorities suspect that the sweltering heat, part of the ongoing heatwave gripping the region, may have led to his untimely death.

Further details are awaited as the case remains under investigation.