Guwahati: A community health officer posted in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district died after being electrocuted during a storm on Wednesday evening.

Dr Ruplin Rongpipi, who was attached to the Krokengdang Ayushman Arogya Mandir, reportedly received an electric shock while attempting to disconnect an inverter at the time of the incident.

She was a resident of Dongkamukam.

Known for her work in remote areas of Karbi Anglong, Dr Rongpipi was active in both on-ground healthcare delivery and public outreach.

Through her YouTube channel, Ruplin’s Diary, she documented her fieldwork, promoted health awareness, and shared aspects of rural life in the region.

Her death has led to an outpouring of condolences across the district and online. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his grief on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Ruplin Rongpipi, a devoted health worker and a compassionate soul. My prayers are with her loved ones during this difficult time.”

