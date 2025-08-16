Guwahati: The Guwahati Traffic Police have resumed wearing their traditional white uniforms from Saturday, marking a return after eight years, officials said.

The move aims to ensure uniformity across the state and enhance operational efficiency.

The city traffic police had switched to navy blue trousers and sky blue shirts in 2017, replacing the long-standing white uniforms that had been worn for decades.

According to an official release, the decision to revert to white came after a comprehensive review by the police department, considering functional requirements, field conditions, and feedback from stakeholders including police personnel, road safety experts, and members of the public.

The white uniform, historically associated with traffic management in Guwahati, is seen as a symbol of approachability, visibility, and professionalism on the roads.

The earlier change in uniform was made to provide greater comfort, adapt to the city’s climatic conditions, and increase visibility on the streets, the release added.