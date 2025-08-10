Guwahati: West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) conducted an operation on Saturday and intercepted a suspect riding a TVS Ntorq scooter in Guwahati’s Ahom Gaon area.

The suspect’s suspicious behavior prompted the police to act quickly and stop him, preventing any potential escape.

The arrested individual, identified as Mizanur Ali (28) from Bhella in Assam’s Barpeta district, was found in possession of several items.

Authorities recovered four plastic vials and one red container containing heroin, seven stolen Android mobile phones, and Rs 9,830 in cash. Ali was apprehended on the spot, and legal action has been initiated.

Police officials pointed out a troubling connection between drug trafficking and property theft. The recovery of the stolen mobile phones highlights this link, with officers noting that stolen phones are often sold to fund the narcotics trade.

“It’s a concerning pattern, as stolen phones are frequently sold to support the drug trade,” said a senior officer, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The quick response of the WGPD team was praised by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP), who both emphasized the importance of citizens remaining alert and reporting any suspicious activities.

This operation is expected to uncover further leads, potentially exposing both narcotics supply routes and theft networks operating in Guwahati.