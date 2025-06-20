Guwahati: The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, has announced comprehensive traffic arrangements for the upcoming Ambubachi Mahayog 2025, effective from June 22 to June 25.

Authorities implemented these measures to ensure public safety, facilitate emergency vehicle movement, and manage the significant influx of pilgrims expected at the Maa Kamakhya Temple.

Restrictions and Diversions Implemented

Only vehicles with valid Car Passes (Ferry Car), issued by the District Administration, will gain access from the Kamakhya foothill to the temple.

Additionally, officials will restrict ferry vehicle movement daily between 5 pm and 10 pm. The Pandu Port Road will remain exclusively open for emergency use.

Pilgrim Drop-Off and Parking Protocols

Pilgrims arriving via Jalukbari or Bharalumukh must utilize designated drop-off points near NF Railway HQ Gates No. 3 and 4.

All city and ASTC buses must use the Nilachal Flyover for routes between Jalukbari and Machkhowa, as service lane access remains prohibited.

Authorities have also prohibited bus stops at either end of the Nilachal Flyover.

Designated Parking and No-Parking Zones

Pilgrims can park their vehicles at:

Adabari Bus Stand

Boripara Field

ASTC Machkhowa

Sonaram High School Field

Officials have declared the entire stretch beneath the Nilachal Flyover a No-Parking Zone. Roadside parking is also strictly prohibited on:

Pandu Port Road (Adabari Tiniali to Pandu Port)

Borbazar Road (Maligaon Chariali to Pandu Port)

Elevator Corridor at Bharalumukh

DG Road (Shantipur to Nilachal Flyover)

Nilachal Flyover and all approach roads

Restrictions on Goods and Commercial Vehicles

Traffic police have banned goods carriers and slow-moving vehicles from 5 am to 11 pm on the following roads:

DG Road

MG Road

AT Road (from Jalukbari Rotary to Machkhowa)

Pandu Port Road

Borbazar Road

Bus Route Adjustments

Long-distance and inter-district buses will not operate on DG, MG, or AT Roads. Pilgrim buses from Kamakhya Railway Junction must follow the route via PNGB Road- DG Road- Adabari – Pandu Port Road. Devotee vehicles from designated rest camps must travel using the Nilachal Flyover’s service lanes.

Airport Travel Advisory

Travelers heading to LGBI Airport should plan their journeys well in advance and use NH-27 to avoid potential traffic congestion and delays.

The Guwahati Traffic Police urges all residents and pilgrims to strictly adhere to these guidelines, ensuring a smooth and safe Ambubachi Mahayog.