Guwahati: The shadow of illegal teer betting continues to loom large over Assam, with yet another arrest underscoring how deeply entrenched the racket is turning out to be.

On Wednesday, a City Police Commissionerate Guwahati (CGPD) team from Paltanbazar Police Station apprehended Digambar Das, 22 of Ulubari for illegal teer ticket selling and result fixing at Solapara.

Police seized a notebook with teer numbers and an Infinix mobile phone containing WhatsApp messages tied to the betting network.

Authorities confirmed that legal action has been initiated, terming the operation part of a wider drive to clamp down on gambling-related crimes.

The spread of unauthorized ticket sales and result manipulation has created a parallel black market that cheats participants and fuels organized crime.

The problem is not confined to Guwahati alone.

Earlier this year, police in Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Kokrajhar carried out raids exposing similar illegal networks.

In 2024, multiple arrests in Barpeta and Nalbari also revealed how the racket extends deep into semi urban and rural belts.

Observers argue that the persistence of this menace demands martinet like enforcement from law agencies.

Sporadic arrests alone, they warn, will not dismantle the entrenched syndicates unless coupled with constant surveillance, financial tracking and awareness campaigns to protect vulnerable sections of society often lured by quick money.

The Assam Police, guided by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and DGP Harmeet Singh, has vowed stricter measures to uproot the gambling underworld.

Wednesday’s arrest, officials stressed, is both a warning and a reminder that the fight against illegal teer rackets will remain relentless until the system is purged of exploitation.