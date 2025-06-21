Guwahati: The Assam government’s State GST department has unearthed tax suppression amounting to approximately Rs 5.8 crore following coordinated raids conducted across business premises in Barpeta Road, Jorhat, and Tinsukia.

Official statements released on Friday confirmed the significant recovery as investigations continue into fraudulent tax practices.

The Finance (Taxation) Department initiated search and seizure operations against businesses suspected of engaging in illicit activities such as sale suppression, misclassification of goods, and false claims of Input Tax Credit (ITC).

According to the statement, officials from the Barpeta Road Unit on Thursday raided M/s Apsara Beej Bhander. Initial findings revealed discrepancies between physical and audited stock, pointing to a preliminary tax evasion of around Rs 15 lakh and an estimated suppressed turnover of Rs 3 crore. Final figures are pending full verification.

Raids on Jain Marketeers in Tinsukia exposed ineligible ITC claims and zero SGST cash payments. This has led to a preliminary tax evasion estimate of Rs 20 lakh and Rs 80 lakh worth of suppressed turnover.

The Jorhat Unit had previously raided M/s Dolly Glass and Décor on June 11. The authority found evidence of tax evasion in E-way bills, trading accounts, and sale and purchase registers. The proprietor reportedly admitted to suppressing sales and purchases, resulting in tax evasion of approximately Rs 2 crore, the statement added.

The department stated that these operations are crucial for safeguarding the state’s revenue and deterring unscrupulous taxpayers.

The department stated, “We will not tolerate tax malpractices,” warning that offenders would face severe legal consequences.

Furthermore, the department expects further verification of documents and potential arrests as investigations proceed.