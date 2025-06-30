Guwahati: The mother of Janardan Gogoi, a youth from Sadiya’s Uday Nagar, in Assam, who went missing over two years ago, has made an emotional appeal to ULFA (Independent) commander Paresh Baruah, asking him to allow her son’s safe return. Battling deteriorating health and emotional anguish, she called on the militant group to show compassion and humanity.

Janardan left his home on April 16, 2022, after telling his family he was travelling to Tinsukia for work. He never came back. Since then, his family believes he may have joined the outlawed insurgent outfit ULFA(I), though no official confirmation has been provided.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

His sudden disappearance compounded the family’s grief, as they had already lost their patriarch just four months earlier. Janardan’s mother, now elderly and ailing, spends her days hoping to see her only son again.

“My health is getting worse. I just want to see him once more,” she said, tears streaming down her face.

The uncertainty has taken a toll not only on his mother but also on his wife and young son, who struggle to cope with the emotional and financial strain left in the wake of his absence. Their once-stable household now hangs by a thread.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Joining her mother’s plea, Janardan’s elder sister urged him to think of the pain his silence has caused. “Please come back, not just for yourself, but for the family who hasn’t stopped waiting,” she said in an emotional appeal.