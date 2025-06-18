Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the state government has successfully concluded the eviction drive at Hasila Beel and is now preparing for its next major anti-encroachment operation at Rakhyasini Pahar.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma stated, “We’ve completed the eviction at Hasila Beel. The next in line is Rakhyasini Pahar, and preparations are underway.”

He pointed out that Hasila Beel spans approximately 1,500 bighas, making it larger than the ecologically sensitive Deepor Beel, and had been heavily encroached upon by illegal occupants. The Chief Minister underscored the environmental importance of such sites and the need to clear them of unauthorized settlements.

He also noted that even opposition leaders have supported the eviction efforts in such areas, signaling rare bipartisan agreement on protecting Assam’s critical natural zones.

The ongoing drive forms part of the state’s broader initiative to reclaim wetlands, forest land, and protected areas from encroachment. The government has been ramping up these efforts across multiple districts to preserve ecological balance and uphold land laws.

