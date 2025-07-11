Guwahati: The Assam government will set up 80 additional model schools in tea garden areas, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.

The announcement was made during an interaction with headmasters of Tea Garden Model Schools and Adarsha Vidyalayas.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sarma said the initiative is part of the government’s broader plan to establish 200 model schools across 800 tea estates in the state. In November 2022, foundation stones for 118 such schools were laid, and these are currently operational.

Citing the success of the existing schools, the Chief Minister said that 80 more would be inaugurated. He also stressed the importance of enrolling students from various communities to promote social integration in tea garden areas.

The Chief Minister stated that the government is committed to improving infrastructure and service conditions for teachers in model schools. He also said that the state is considering introducing the mid-day meal scheme for students in classes 9 and 10, which is currently available only up to class 8, to address the issue of student dropouts.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The government also plans to introduce smart boards and smart classroom facilities in the model schools to improve the quality of education.

Sarma took stock of teacher strength, student attendance, and pass percentages in the model schools. He reiterated the need to encourage students from different communities to enroll in tea garden schools for better social assimilation.

Regarding the 57 Adarsha Vidyalayas functioning in the state, the Chief Minister said these institutions were set up to provide quality education and nurture talent in remote areas. He added that the government is working to further improve these schools.

Sarma also proposed a one-year compulsory apprenticeship for B.Ed students in Tea Garden Model Schools and Adarsha Vidyalayas to strengthen the teaching framework.

To improve attendance, especially in remote areas, the government will provide bicycles to students from class 6 onwards. Additionally, the state is considering the introduction of a School Breakfast Programme and regular health checkups for students.