Guwahati: The Assam government has submitted a Rs 183 crore flood management proposal to the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to address recurring drainage and flooding issues in the Bahini basin of Guwahati.

The plan focuses on improving the NH drain, which channels water from the upper Bahini catchment to the Basistha river, and ultimately to the Brahmaputra via the Pamohi river and Deepor Beel.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This drainage system also carries diverted water from the Meghalaya hills through an old diversion structure built in the 1990s.

Officials noted that although the structure still functions, its components have deteriorated over time and now require urgent repairs.

Additionally, the current width of many drain sections, ranging from just 1.2 to 1.5 meters, is inadequate to manage monsoon water flow.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

To prevent future overflow, the government has proposed widening the drain to 4 meters. Engineers plan to use trenchless technology in areas where conventional open trench work isn’t feasible.

To improve water quality during dry spells, when poor sewerage conditions degrade the flow, the project includes setting up a Bioremediation Facility along the NH drain. This facility will treat wastewater before it enters the natural system.

To prevent soil erosion, the proposal suggests constructing concrete sidewalls along specific segments, particularly from Pibco Point to Hanuman Mandir, covering about 2 kilometers. Further downstream, from Bahini to Beltola Bazar Road, the government plans to install a silt trap at Beltola Market Road, preceded by a mechanical screen designed to capture solid waste and debris.

At Rukminigaon, authorities plan to upgrade and resection approximately 4.82 km of secondary and tertiary drains, excluding Patkai Path.

The project will also introduce a new 0.54 km trunk drain along Patkai Path, linking to the Bahini outfall. These interventions aim to improve hydraulic efficiency and reduce urban flooding.

ADB has requested an updated Initial Environmental Examination (IEE) to reflect the finalized design. The state government will submit the revised IEE to the ADB for review, clearance, and public disclosure before construction begins.