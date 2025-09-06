Guwahati: The Government of Assam has officially notified the sixth extension of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, increasing its protected area by 47,391.33 hectares.

The notification, issued by the Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department under Section 35(4) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, takes effect immediately upon publication in the state gazette.

The new addition spans four districts—Golaghat, Nagaon, Sonitpur, and Biswanath—and includes the subdivisions of Bokakhat, Koliabor, Tezpur, Biswanath, and Gohpur. Management of the expanded area falls under the Biswanath Wildlife Division.

Authorities clarified that the declaration will not interfere with the passage of vessels and boats along the main channel of the Brahmaputra River, ensuring local navigation rights remain unaffected.

The expanded boundaries have been carefully demarcated using GPS coordinates based on the World Geodetic System (WGS 84). The southern boundary connects to the existing northern limits of Kaziranga and its previous extensions, while the western boundary runs along the Old Kolia Bhomora Bridge.

The northern and eastern boundaries stretch across Sonitpur and Biswanath districts before looping back to the starting point.

With this expansion, Kaziranga—already a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of India’s premier tiger reserves—strengthens its role in biodiversity conservation and ecological security in Assam, providing enhanced protection to the park’s unique flora and fauna.