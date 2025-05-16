Guwahati: The Assam government on Friday officially announced a new state policy designed to combat human trafficking and witch-hunting, aiming to guarantee that every individual can live a life of dignity, free from violence and discrimination.

Sharing the development on X, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) described the notification of the Assam State Policy to Combat Human Trafficking and End Witch-Hunting as a major step forward in protecting human rights and promoting equality.

The Assam State Policy to Combat Human Trafficking and End Witch-Hunting is now officially notified.



The government issued the notification on May 6 through an order signed by the governor, and the policy became effective from the day it appeared in the official gazette.

The policy outlines a vision for a society where all citizens can reach their full potential, enjoy equal value, and live without fear of exploitation or abuse.

Its mission emphasizes creating a safe and inclusive environment that allows people to claim their rights, access services, live free from violence, and take charge of their lives.

The strategy further calls for coordinated action across various government departments to improve safety and support survivors.

Officials noted that human trafficking and witch-hunting primarily harm women and girls. The policy highlights the complex nature of these crimes, human trafficking operates as a structured criminal enterprise, while witch-hunting stems from harmful cultural traditions and societal beliefs.

Assam’s strategic location, sharing borders with six northeastern states, as well as with Bangladesh and Bhutan, increases its vulnerability to trafficking, the policy noted.

To address witch-hunting, the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, 2018, criminalized the practice, categorizing it as a cognizable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable offence.

Although this law has reduced the number of cases, the issue persists. Assam Police recorded 32 witch-hunting cases between 2022 and 2024.

Recognizing ongoing challenges, the government stressed the need for a comprehensive approach that not only rehabilitates survivors but also focuses on prevention and prosecution. The policy aims to close gaps in services and strengthen the response system.

The Department of Women and Child Development will lead the implementation, with support from designated core and allied departments.

Meanwhile, authorities will form dedicated committees at the state, district, and village levels to coordinate efforts on the ground and ensure effective intervention.