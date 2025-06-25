Guwahati: The Directorate of Women & Child Development (WCD), Government of Assam, in collaboration with ITC Limited, launched a major program on Tuesday to strengthen nutrition, early childhood care, education, and development (ECCED) through Cascading Training of ICDS Functionaries.

The launch event took place at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Khanapara as part of ITC’s flagship initiative, Mission Sunehra Kal, according to a press release.

The program commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by a formal welcome extended to dignitaries from WCD, ITC, leading research institutions, and academic organizations.

The event marked the official rollout of Phase II of the initiative, aimed at expanding ECCED and nutrition services across 11 districts of Assam, the statement said.

ITC Limited will spearhead the project’s implementation, working in close partnership with YouthInvest Foundation and Vikramshila Education Resource Society.

They will also jointly introduce a structured framework for integrated service delivery, using a cascading training model to build the capacities of ICDS functionaries across various levels.

The launch featured key research insights presented by IIT Guwahati, alongside field-level narratives from ICDS frontline workers, who shared their real-world experiences and challenges in delivering early childhood services, the statement added.

These perspectives helped shed light on the realities and impact of ECCED programs on the ground.

Senior officials from WCD, National Rural Health Mission-Assam, and Samagra Shiksha Mission-Assam also contributed strategic inputs, which enriched a panel discussion involving academicians from the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda and the School of Continuing Education, IGNOU.

The discussion focused on integrating research, field knowledge, and academic insight to strengthen early childhood systems.

The event concluded with the formulation of a joint action plan, led by WCD, to build sustainable capacity among frontline workers across the 11 targeted districts, the statement mentioned.

The initiative reaffirms the Assam Government’s commitment to improving child development outcomes, particularly during the critical first 1,000 days of a child’s life.