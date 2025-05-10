Assam Govt launches 24/7 helpline for students studying across India

Guwahati: The state government has launched a dedicated helpline to assist students from Assam studying across various parts of India with any challenges or emergencies they may encounter.

The helpline aims to provide a reliable point of contact for students who may require help during their academic journey outside Assam.

Students hailing from Assam can now reach out to Assam Bhawan in New Delhi for assistance. The helpline numbers provided by the Assam government will be available 24×7 for any kind of support.

Ranadip Kumar Dam, ACS, Joint Secretary, GAD & OSD, and Vinod Kalita, House Manager of Assam Bhawan, New Delhi, are the designated contacts for students in need of help.

These officials can be reached at the following numbers: 9874355305 for Dam and 8920570507 for Kalita.

Additionally, an emergency helpline has been set up to ensure students can access assistance during critical situations. The emergency numbers for immediate support are 011-23010298 and 26877111.

This initiative by the Assam government is aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of students living away from home, providing them with reliable access to help whenever needed.

With the helplines available 24/7, the government hopes to offer timely assistance and address any concerns that students may face during their time studying outside the state.