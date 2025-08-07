Guwahati: A golden langur was killed after being electrocuted by a live wire in Assam’s Katuripara village, located near the Kakoijana Reserve Forest, on Thursday.

The incident has raised concerns among the public and wildlife conservationists about the increasing risks to the species across the region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A primate biologist pointed out that when electricity causes harm to wildlife, it reflects a broader failure to protect both nature and human safety.

Residents of Katuripara have raised alarms over the persistent dangers posed by exposed electric wires and open transformers in the area.

Despite multiple requests to the electricity department, no significant measures have been taken to address these issues.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The golden langur in question is believed to have come into contact with a low-hanging live wire in a residential area.

Villagers, including children and the elderly, gathered to pay their respects. However, despite visits from both the forest and electricity department officials, locals report that no concrete plans for resolution were offered.

Wildlife experts have warned that the risks to golden langurs are not confined to Kakoijana alone.

Similar threats have been identified in other areas, including Barekuri in Tinsukia, Chakrashila in Kokrajhar, Nadangiri in Bongaigaon, and inside the Manas Biosphere Reserve.

In Barekuri, where langurs coexist closely with human settlements, outdated electric infrastructure poses a constant danger to the species.

Experts argue that the issue is widespread, with uninsulated wires, diminishing forest cover, and a lack of wildlife corridors contributing to the decline of the golden langur population.

The golden langur (Trachypithecus geei) is considered one of the most endangered primates globally.

A 2024 survey estimates that there are around 7,396 golden langurs in India, spread across fragmented habitats in Assam.

Although key habitats like Manas, Chakrashila, Kakoijana, Barekuri, and Nadangiri are crucial for the species, most of these areas lack formal wildlife sanctuary protection, with only Chakrashila and Manas having legal sanctuary status.

The main threats to their survival include electrocution, habitat fragmentation, road accidents, and attacks by domestic dogs.

Urbanization and encroachment have forced langurs to leave their natural treetop habitats, leading to dangerous encounters with electric poles that often result in fatal accidents.

While conservationists acknowledge some successful efforts in areas like Chakrashila and Manas, regions like Kakoijana and Barekuri remain neglected.

They argue that connected forest corridors and stronger protection measures are necessary to ensure the long-term survival of the species.

Despite some initiatives, such as artificial canopy bridges and tree-planting campaigns, experts believe these efforts need to be expanded to all golden langur habitats.

The proposal to designate Kakoijana as a wildlife sanctuary has been delayed due to bureaucratic hurdles, further hindering effective conservation.

In March 2025, a cross-border conservation workshop organized by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), the BTC, and the Assam Forest Department focused on the survival challenges facing the golden langur, with particular emphasis on electrocution, gene flow, and habitat fragmentation.

An Indo-Bhutan conservation action plan is reportedly under development to address these issues more effectively.

Locals in forest-edge villages have now come forward with clear demands. These include immediate insulation of exposed electric wires, relocation or fencing of open transformers, and the legal protection of Kakoijana as a wildlife sanctuary.

Additionally, they have requested a thorough survey of electrocution hotspots and the establishment of a community-led monitoring system to report risks early.

A local schoolteacher in Katuripara emphasized the urgency of action, noting that seeing children light candles for the langur should serve as a wake-up call for authorities.

The death of the golden langur in Kakoijana is not just an isolated incident, but a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by Assam’s wildlife.

Unless swift and targeted action is taken to address the hazards posed by outdated infrastructure and insufficient protection, the golden langur population will continue to face significant risks.

Immediate measures are needed to safeguard this species and ensure its survival in the wild.