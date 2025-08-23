Guwahati: In a major breakthrough against animal smuggling, Golaghat Police on Friday night intercepted a vehicle near the 3rd Gate under Dergaon Police Station.

They rescued 23 dogs that were being illegally transported to a slaughter house, police confirmed on Saturday.

The late-night Friday operation followed specific intelligence inputs.

It also lead to the arrest of two accused and the seizure of the vehicle used in the crime.

According to officials, the dogs were crammed inside the vehicle under extremely inhumane conditions and were meant to be supplied for the illegal meat trade.

Confirming the development on Saturday, a senior police officer said, “Our team acted on time and saved the lives of 23 dogs from being brutally smuggled to a slaughterhouse. We have taken legal action against the culprits and investigations are on to identify the wider network behind this trade.”

Animal welfare activists also welcomed the police action. One activist remarked, “This is not just about saving animals, it’s about ending a cruel practice that has no place in a civilized society.” Another local resident said, “The police have done a commendable job. These helpless dogs would have faced certain death if not rescued.”

The rescued animals will be handed over to welfare organisations for rehabilitation.

Cops have intensified surveillance to prevent further incidents of such inhumane smuggling.