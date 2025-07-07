Doodooma: A 14-year-old girl student of class nine allegedly died by suicide on Sunday in Tinsukia district of upper Assam following a sexual assault.

According to reports, a tragic case of sexual harassment allegedly involving a teacher at Hatighuli High School led to the suicide of the student.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The incident occurred at her home, where she allegedly hanged herself.

The student was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but passed away.

The allegations of sexual abuse were made against a teacher, Bhriku Chetry.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to reports, the teacher had allegedly administered sleeping pills to the student at school as part of his misconduct.

The matter came to light on June 3, when the student attempted suicide for the first time but was saved by doctors.

Despite efforts to support her, she ultimately took her own life, leaving the family and community in shock and grief.

The accused teacher, who was identified as Bhriku Chetri, was arrested on June 11and sent to judicial custody.

The Bengali Youth Student Federation has called for swift justice, demanding that the accused be tried in a fast-track court.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and concern across Dhola and Tinsukia, highlighting the urgent need for stronger measures to protect students and address such crimes.