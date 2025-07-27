Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday voiced strong concern over the worsening road and rail connectivity in Barak Valley and pledged to raise the issue during the current session of Parliament.

Speaking to the media in Hailakandi, Gogoi criticized the deteriorating infrastructure across the three Barak Valley districts, Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi in Assam, and accused the government of neglecting the region’s nearly 50 lakh residents.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The state of road connectivity in Barak Valley is alarming,” Gogoi said. “We will place a formal representation in Parliament and urge Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to take immediate action.”

Gogoi drew particular attention to National Highway 6 (NH-6), describing it as a “lifeline in crisis.” He noted that massive potholes and broken road flanks have rendered long stretches of the highway unmotorable. Commuters now need over three hours to travel just 50 kilometers to Silchar, he added.

The poor road conditions, Gogoi said, affect not just locals in Barak Valley but also residents of Tripura and Mizoram, who rely on this route for surface connectivity to the rest of India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He also highlighted the long-standing demand for a flyover at Badarpurghat, where traffic congestion and crumbling roads frequently cause major delays. According to him, poor traffic management often forces passengers to miss their train journeys.

Beyond infrastructure, Gogoi expressed alarm over recurring floods in Barak Valley and criticized the government for failing to treat it as a humanitarian crisis. He also condemned the dismal state of government healthcare across the region.

Looking ahead to the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the Congress leader outlined key focus areas for his party, including unemployment, forced evictions, administrative mismanagement, and corruption under the BJP-led government headed by Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He accused the Chief Minister of using eviction drives as a political distraction. “The evictions are meant to divert public attention from the core issues plaguing the state,” Gogoi said.

He further revealed that Congress is in talks with like-minded parties to form a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming elections.

Concluding his visit, Gogoi met with residents of Hailakandi to listen to their grievances and better understand the district’s challenges.