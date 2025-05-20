Guwahati: Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, on Monday claimed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appeared nervous following Gogoi’s press conference the previous day, where the MP had responded to accusations linking him to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI.

Speaking at a second consecutive press meet in New Delhi, Gogoi challenged Sarma to release all evidence related to the alleged Pakistan connection immediately, rather than waiting until September 10, the date Sarma previously set for disclosure.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“After I addressed the press yesterday, the Chief Minister seemed rattled. He suddenly declared he would resign and never return home if he was found to have lied. Only he knows why he made such a dramatic statement,” Gogoi said.

The Congress leader dismissed Sarma’s resignation offer as an empty gesture, pointing out that the CM had made similar claims in the past without following through. “No one takes his resignation threats seriously anymore,” Gogoi added.

He further questioned the rationale behind Sarma’s decision to delay the investigation results. “If the allegations are this serious, why wait until September? It looks like he’s dragging this out on purpose. Even by then, I doubt anything substantial will emerge,” Gogoi remarked.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sarma has alleged that Gogoi has ties to Pakistan through his British wife, Elizabeth Colburn. The Assam government recently set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the role of a Pakistani national, Ali Taugeer Sheikh, who reportedly has connections with Colburn and is suspected of interfering in India’s internal matters.

Gogoi urged Sarma to stop deflecting and provide concrete proof instead of making sensational statements. “No one is demanding your resignation. People just want to see the evidence behind your claims,” he said.

On Sunday, Sarma asserted that the government possessed verified documents supporting the allegations and would release them by September 10. “If I’ve lied even once, I will resign and quit politics for good. I won’t even step foot in my house again. A Chief Minister doesn’t make casual statements,” Sarma had declared.