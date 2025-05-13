Guwahati: Guwahati police have apprehended the prime accused in the brutal murder of 27-year-old Assamese television actor Mriganka Barman. Raju Ali, 30, was arrested by a team from Gorchuk Police Station on Tuesday from Dampur in Hajo.

The incident occurred in the basement of the Silver Arcade Marketing Complex in Garchuk. Police were alerted to a serious assault at approximately 4:00 PM.

Upon arrival, they found Mriganka Barman, a resident of Japarkuchi in the Nalbari district, critically injured. He had allegedly been attacked with a sharp weapon by Raju Ali. Despite being rushed to Excel Care Hospital, Barman succumbed to his injuries.

Utilizing CCTV footage and technical surveillance, police identified Jan Mohammad Ali, also known as Raju Ali, 31, of Dampur, Hajo, as the primary suspect and arrested him within hours of the crime.

Preliminary investigations indicate a love triangle involving the victim, the accused, and a woman as the motive behind the murder.

Ali is suspected of stabbing Barman with a knife and assaulting him with a lathi. Both weapons have been recovered, and forensic experts have examined the crime scene.

According to a staff member of the Hi City Inn Hotel at Garchuk in Guwahati, Mriganka checked in the hotel with a woman around 1:00 PM. They left the hotel after approximately two to three hours, and the assault subsequently took place in the hotel’s parking lot.

The accused, Raju Ali, allegedly struck Mriganka in the head with a knife before stabbing him multiple times. CCTV footage reportedly captured Mriganka, visibly injured and trembling, staggering out of the hotel after the assault.

Following the incident, police launched an immediate investigation, leading to the apprehension of the accused. Raju Ali has reportedly confessed to the crime.