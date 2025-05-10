Assam: Free parking for two & three wheelers in Guwahati from June 1

Guwahati: Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) mayor Mrigen Sarania on Friday unveiled a series of reforms aimed at easing the burden on commuters and small traders in the city.

Speaking at a press briefing at the GMC office in Uzan Bazar, the Mayor announced that starting June 1, no parking fees will be charged for two-wheelers and three-wheelers parked in designated parking areas. However, four-wheelers will continue to be charged standard parking fees.

In a significant move to simplify business operations, the GMC has also drastically reduced the number of trade licence categories from 7,000 to just 120.

This revamped licensing system, effective immediately, is designed to streamline the process and make it more convenient, particularly for small-scale traders.

“Earlier, business owners running multiple ventures needed separate licences for each one. Now, a single licence will cover all their businesses,” said Mayor Sarania.

Additionally, the renewal fees for small traders have been revised. Businesses with an annual income below Rs 5 lakh will still need to pay Rs 1,750, while those earning between Rs 5–10 lakh will pay Rs 2,700. Traders with incomes between Rs 10–20 lakh will pay Rs 4,750, and businesses earning over Rs 20 lakh annually will pay Rs 8,650 for their trade licences.

In a move to empower women and indigenous communities, the GMC has decided to exempt women vendors and indigenous sellers operating in lessee markets under the Corporation from paying any fees.

Identity cards will be issued to these vendors to ensure proper verification and facilitate the exemption.

Mayor Sarania also warned of strict action against misuse of business licences or any irregularities in operations. These new measures by the GMC are aimed at supporting economic activity in Guwahati, reducing bureaucratic hurdles, and promoting inclusivity and fairness in trade.