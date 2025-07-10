Guwahati: A man and his minor son were killed in a wild elephant attack late Wednesday night in Kashibari village under the Lakhipur Forest Division of Assam’s Goalpara district.

The deceased have been identified as Loskar Rabha, a temporary assistant forest official, and his son, Rupsagar Rabha. According to forest department officials, the two were on duty in the Lakhipur range when they were attacked by a herd of wild elephants.

The herd, estimated to consist of around 40 elephants, had been present in the Lakhipur region for the past six days. Officials said the animals had been frequently entering nearby farmlands during the day, damaging crops and causing concern among local residents.

The fatal incident occurred when the elephants reportedly moved into an inhabited area late at night, leading to the deaths of the father and son on the spot.

The incident has caused grief in the local community. Forest authorities are assessing the situation and are expected to take steps to address the ongoing human-elephant conflict in the area.

