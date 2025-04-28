Guwahati: Bollywood actor Rohit Basfore, best known for his role in the upcoming season of “Family Man,” was found dead in the Garbhanga reserve forest area near Guwahati on Sunday evening.

The actor’s family members alleged that it was a case of premeditated murder by his close friends.

Basfore, who hailed from Assam, had recently returned to his hometown from Mumbai. According to his family, he left for a day out with a group of friends around 12:30 PM on Sunday. By the evening, they had lost contact with him.

Later that night, a friend informed the family about an “accident.” Basfore’s body was subsequently found at a private hospital.

Suspecting foul play, the family contacted the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), who recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

The family claimed that Basfore was murdered by four of his friends following a parking dispute that occurred a week prior.

They identified three of the accused as Ranjit Basfore, Ashok Basfore, and Dharam Basfore. Additionally, they named Amardeep, the owner of Varlur Amur Gymnastics Center, who allegedly invited Basfore for the outing.

An autopsy conducted at Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on Monday revealed multiple injuries on Basfore’s body, including wounds to his head, face, and other parts.

“We are investigating the case, but the four accused are currently at large,” a police official stated.

The investigation into Basfore’s death is underway.