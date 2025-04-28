Assam: Expelled Congress member identified as key accused in MP Pradyut Bordoloi's attack, say Police

Guwahati: The Assam Police have identified the alleged mastermind behind the attack on Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi during a Panchayat election campaign in Dumdumia Ding, Nagaon district, on April 27, 2025.

Following the development, Assam Police IGP Akhilesh Kumar Singh addressed the media at Batadrava Police Station on Monday and revealed that the police had identified the primary suspect in the attack as Madul Islam, an expelled Congress member and a resident of Bhuragaon in Morigaon district.

IGP Singh assured that the Assam Police will strictly pursue legal action against all individuals involved in the attack.

He affirmed that the authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the complete circumstances surrounding the incident.

The IGP added that the Assam Police are continuing their investigation to determine the full extent of the conspiracy and will bring all those responsible to justice.

Notably, the attack on MP Pradyut Bordoloi’s convoy reportedly occurred during an election campaign event in Dhing, Nagaon district, on Sunday.

During the attack, multiple Congress workers sustained injuries. However, MP Bordoloi narrowly escaped harm.