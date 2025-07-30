Guwahati: Veteran swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika has become the first Assamese to successfully cross the English Channel in relay mode, adding another achievement to his long list of open-water expeditions.

The relay swim began at 1:30 AM UK time and lasted 13 hours, during which Hazarika and his team navigated through strong waves and freezing temperatures. This marks his 14th international ocean expedition, further cementing his position as one of India’s leading endurance swimmers.

Often referred to as the “Mount Everest” of swimming, the English Channel separates England and France and is known for its challenging conditions. Despite being part of a relay, the swim required high levels of physical endurance and mental resilience. Speaking to the media after the event, Hazarika said, “It was extremely tiring but I did it for Assam, for India.”

This was not his first attempt at the Channel. In July 2023, he became the first person from Northeast India to complete a two-way solo crossing, covering approximately 78 km in 31 hours.

Born in Guwahati, the 43-year-old swimmer began his career at the age of five. Over the years, he has completed several notable swims, including the Catalina Channel in the United States, the North Channel between Ireland and Scotland, and the Arabian Sea stretch from Elephanta Island to Atal Setu. In 2022, he became the oldest Indian and the first Asian to complete the North Channel in relay mode.

In recognition of his contributions to adventure sports and open-water swimming, Hazarika was conferred with the “Asom Saurav” award—Assam’s second-highest civilian honour—in February 2024.

Despite his numerous national and international accomplishments, including 68 medals (20 international) and 23 national records, Hazarika has yet to receive the Arjuna Award. He continues to promote swimming among youth in Assam and remains committed to expanding the sport in the region.

Looking ahead, he is preparing for the “Ice Mile” swim in Antarctica, which involves swimming a mile in water below 5°C without a wetsuit. If successful, he will be the first male swimmer from Asia to complete the feat, which is certified by the International Ice Swimming Association.