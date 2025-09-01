Guwahati: In a move underscoring the high stakes of national security and regional development, M. P. Gupta, IPS, Special Director General of Police for the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Assam, conducted a thorough on-site assessment in Darrang district on Monday.

The visit aimed to evaluate ongoing preparations for the anticipated arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose two-day trip to the state has been rescheduled to September 13-14 amid a packed agenda of inaugurations and cultural commemorations.

Sources from the Darrang police confirmed that Gupta’s inspection focused on logistical and security protocols, ensuring seamless arrangements for what is expected to be a landmark event in the district’s history.

The Prime Minister’s itinerary, as outlined by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, includes an overnight stay in Guwahati on September 13, followed by key engagements the next day.

On September 14, Modi is slated to travel to Mangaldoi in Darrang district, where he will inaugurate the ambitious Guwahati Ring Road project a vital infrastructure initiative designed to alleviate traffic congestion and boost connectivity in the region.

Additionally, the PM will launch a major bridge over the Brahmaputra River and formally inaugurate a state-of-the-art bio-ethanol plant in Numaligarh, projects valued at billions of rupees that underscore the central government’s commitment to Assam’s economic growth and sustainable energy goals.

This rescheduling from the original September 8 date comes in the wake of conflicting national commitments, including Vice Presidential polls, but has not dampened the enthusiasm in Darrang.

Local authorities have ramped up coordination efforts, as evidenced by recent meetings led by the District Commissioner and Superintendent of Police.

Just days prior, on August 28, a specialized session on the Transport Cell was convened, attended by the Honorable MLA of Mangaldai, to fine-tune vehicular and mobility arrangements for the PM’s visit. Earlier, on August 27, a broader coordination meeting at the DC Office reviewed all preparatory cells, with MLA Basanta Das providing strategic guidance to ensure no detail is overlooked.

The visit holds cultural significance as well, aligning with the year-long birth centenary celebrations of legendary Assamese artiste Bhupen Hazarika. Modi is expected to participate in events honoring Hazarika’s legacy, blending development with a nod to Assam’s rich artistic heritage.

This fusion of infrastructure launches and cultural tributes is seen as a strategic move by the BJP-led government to reinforce its developmental narrative ahead of upcoming state elections, with Chief Minister Sarma emphasizing the effective utilization of central funds for public welfare.

Security remains a paramount concern, given Assam’s complex socio-political landscape and recent regional challenges.

Gupta’s hands-on review, as highlighted by the Assam Police and Darrang district officials, included scrutinizing potential vulnerabilities in crowd management, emergency response, and anti-sabotage measures.