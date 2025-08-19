Guwahati: The recent rescue of an injured wild elephant in Goalpara has highlighted how drone technology is transforming wildlife conservation efforts in Assam.

Forest officials used drones to locate and monitor the elephant, and they said the operation would have been extremely difficult without this modern tool. “The terrain was dense and hilly, but our drones provided real-time visuals and guided the team directly to the elephant,” said a senior forest officer involved in the rescue.

Drones have become a game-changer in wildlife monitoring. They help officials cover large and inaccessible areas quickly, track animals in real time, and even detect distress in remote parts of the forest.

“We can now identify injured elephants or distressed herds much earlier than before, which allows us to respond before the situation worsens,” explained another Forest Department official.

Local residents also acknowledged the benefits of drone usage. Villagers in Goalpara, who first reported the injured elephant, said they felt reassured when drones arrived. “Earlier, it took days for authorities to locate elephants. But now, with drones, the response is faster and safer for everyone,” said a nearby villager.

Alongside drone use, the Forest Department has launched several initiatives to reduce human–elephant conflict. Officials are conducting awareness campaigns to educate villagers on safe coexistence with elephants. They have also set up early warning systems in high-risk areas and are maintaining elephant corridors to allow the animals to move safely.

“We are working to integrate technology with traditional conservation methods so both people and elephants can live without fear,” said a district forest official.

Conservationists believe the Goalpara rescue underscores the fragile balance between human development and wildlife protection. They emphasize that while technology plays a vital role, community participation remains equally important.

“Timely reports from villagers and public support for conservation efforts make a significant difference,” said a Guwahati-based wildlife expert.

The successful rescue operation has renewed hope for more effective human–elephant coexistence in Assam. As officials, conservationists, and local communities continue to collaborate, experts believe that technology-led conservation efforts can help reduce such incidents in the future.