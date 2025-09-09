Guwahati: The Assam district administration of Morigaon has issued a show-cause notice to a senior gynecologist for performing 21 caesarean deliveries within a span of ten hours, sparking concerns over patient safety and medical protocols.

The notice, signed by Additional District Commissioner (Health) Nitisha Bora, was served on September 6 to Dr. Kantheswar Bordoloi, who also serves as Senior Medical and Health Officer at Morigaon Civil Hospital.

According to officials, Dr. Bordoloi carried out the surgeries between 3:40 pm on September 5 and 1:50 am on September 6 in the hospital’s main operating theatre.

The doctor has been directed to submit case-wise details, including adherence to sterilisation protocols, documentation of fetal distress, records of newborns admitted to the Sick Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU), and the duties of assisting staff.

The notice further observed that pre- and post-operative notes were “not adequately maintained,” which, the administration said, could compromise infection control and patient safety. Dr. Bordoloi has been asked to submit his explanation within three days.

Defending his actions, the senior physician maintained that he followed due procedures and was capable of handling multiple surgeries efficiently. “What I have done is nothing unusual; other doctors also perform surgeries at such a pace. Perhaps someone complained against me,” he told reporters.

He explained that a standard caesarean takes around 25 minutes, but in less complicated cases, it can be completed within 15 minutes. He added that the hospital has two operating tables, allowing alternating sterilisation without delay.

Out of the 21 cases, 19 mothers and infants have already been discharged in stable condition. Two remain hospitalised, including one referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Expressing frustration over the controversy, Dr. Bordoloi said, “It is disheartening to face such questions after so many years of service. If such conspiracies continue, I may consider resigning from government service.”