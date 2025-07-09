Guwahati: A resident of Assam’s Dima Hasao district has filed a First Information Report (FIR) alleging that Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, issued threats to his life during a phone call.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on June 11, 2025, at around 12:40 PM at the complainant’s residence in Kasmaipur village, near the Lumding-Silchar highway under Maibang Police Station.

The complainant, identified as Rupanjit Langthasa, stated that an unknown individual arrived at his residence and handed him a mobile phone, stating that the CEM wished to speak with him.

The visitor was later identified as Thaodesh Langthasa, a resident of Dihur Phonglo village. The complainant claimed he recorded the interaction using his mobile phone due to the visitor’s suspicious behaviour.

In the FIR, the complainant alleged that the voice on the call—believed to be that of CEM Debolal Gorlosa—accused him of operating a fake social media account named “Dima Hasao” and of posting defamatory content. Despite his denials, the caller allegedly issued verbal threats, including references to past incidents and warnings of serious consequences.

The complainant further claimed that the caller mentioned surveillance by the Dima Hasao police and alleged that the Superintendent of Police (SP) was aware of his online activity since January. Citing safety concerns, Rupanjit stated that he has left Dima Hasao district and is currently staying in undisclosed locations, including Guwahati.

He also referenced past incidents involving Gorlosa, including the killings of former CEM Purnendu Langthasa and Executive Member Nindu Langthasa, as reasons for his concern.

The FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023 and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, with a request for police protection and legal action.

As of now, there has been no official response from Debolal Gorlosa or the Dima Hasao district administration regarding the allegations.