Digboi: What is usually a day of celebration at the Digboi Refinery turned into a display of discontent, as workers and union representatives staged a protest against the Assam Oil Division (AOD) management’s “anti-labour policies.”

On Tuesday, members and office bearers of the contractual labour unions, alongside employees of IOC (AOD) and the Assam Oil Company Labour Union (AOCLU), gathered outside the refinery’s main administrative office.

Instead of the traditional indoor festivities, the protesting employees cut a cake on the road to symbolically mark Indian Oil Day observed as usually on September 1 every year.

According to long-standing tradition, the day has been celebrated with enthusiasm, with employees receiving sweet coupons and retired staff above the age of 75 invited for a felicitation programme.

Workers allege that this year, AOD management scrapped both practices without explanation, causing disappointment among employees and retired colleagues alike.

“Indian Oil Day used to reflect unity and respect for both current and former employees. By discontinuing these practices, the management has disregarded the sentiments of the workforce,” a union office bearer said during the protest.

The demonstration, led jointly by AOCLU and the contractual labour unions, was peaceful but firm in its message: Work force stands united against policies they view as detrimental to both permanent and temporary employees.

The protest concluded with workers sharing cake outside the refinery gates as a gesture of solidarity.

At the time of filing this report, AOD management had not issued any official response to the employees’ grievances.