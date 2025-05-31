Digboi: Digboi BJP legislator Suren Phukan on Saturday inspected ongoing drainage construction works in Digboi Charali Bazar along NH 38 in Tinsukia district, Assam.

During the inspection, Phukan addressed objections from a few indifferent businessmen in the area, asserting that the ‘market is not anyone’s personal property’.

Dimpy Sonowal, the Vice Chairman of Digboi Municipality Board, Dibya Jyoti Dutta, Inspector Digboi Police Station, Executive Officer Aniruddha Bora, Digboi, along with contractors, engineers, and public leaders, accompanied the elected representatives.

According to the BJP legislator Suren Phukan, the Assam Chief Minister’s Corpus has funded the drainage project stretching from Charali Market to Ramnagar via Borbil area along the NH 38, covering a distance of nearly 3.5 kilometres, with an estimated amount of Rs 8 crores under the signature project.

However, sounding alert to a few individual businessmen obstructing the progress in excavation in front of their business establishments, the MLA said that the businessmen themselves were providing scopes, inviting the administration to deal with the matter with an iron fist.

‘While ninety percent of the residents equally affected have supported the project willingly and desire to see the township clean, hygienic, and beautiful with a quality slab drain, a handful of businessmen failed to compromise with their greed, ‘ wondered the legislator.

Phukan said that the indifferent businessmen offering hurdles prioritized only business expansion and profits, and cared least about the overall progress of the Oiltown Digboi.

During his address at the site, the legislator said, ‘On the other hand, the contractors and the executing agency have been striving commendably without compromising the quality and specifications despite the inclement weather past few weeks.’

He added that they have already completed almost a kilometre smoothly.

The legislator assured that the authority will complete the task in two months, come what may.

Notably, the scientific drainage system was a decades-long dream for the people, as the area’s existing conditions had proved hazardous.

Persistent encroachment by vendors and businessmen has made it a hub of clogging and pollution, while also causing significant traffic congestion and difficulties for pedestrians and market-goers.