Dibrugarh: Dibrugarh University in Assam took a major step forward in geoscience research and academic cooperation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) on Friday.

The signing ceremony saw the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Assam’s Mines and Minerals Minister Kaushik Rai, and ministers from all eight northeastern states, along with officials from the central and state governments.

This MoU marks an important moment for Dibrugarh University, aiming to build a closer partnership in geosciences.

The agreement will allow the university and GSI to exchange faculty members and scientists in areas where they share common interests.

It also opens the door for joint research work and more interaction between university students, teachers, and GSI’s experts in geology.

The collaboration will boost research capabilities, improve learning opportunities, and help grow Earth science education in the northeast region.