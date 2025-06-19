Guwahati: The Darrang district administration of Assam has successfully cleared 7,853 bighas of government land in Garukhuti under the Sipajhar revenue circle by relocating 2,166 families who had illegally occupied the area meant for the Garukhuti multipurpose agricultural project.

Officials completed the relocation process peacefully on Wednesday, marking the conclusion of a phased eviction operation that began in 2022–23.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Under the direct supervision of District Commissioner Parag Kr Kakaty and Sipajhar co-district officials, the administration carried out the third and final phase of the operation this year.

In this final phase, the team translocated 299 families from the project site. Earlier, during the first phase in 2022–23, they had relocated 1,167 families, the highest number among all phases.

The administration moved the remaining 700 families in the second phase, during 2024.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Through this structured effort, the district reclaimed the land intended for agricultural development, fulfilling the objectives of the Garukhuti initiative while ensuring that the entire operation remained orderly and non-violent.