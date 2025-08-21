Guwahati: The Dhemaji District and Sessions Court in Assam on Thursday sentenced Rintu Sharma to death for the murder of college student Nandita Saikia, who was killed exactly four years ago on this day.

The court had found Sharma guilty on Wednesday and reserved the sentencing for today.

Sharma, a fourth-grade employee of the same college, attacked Nandita, a student of Moridhal College in Dhemaji district, with a sharp weapon on August 21, 2021, while she was returning home.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The attack was reportedly linked to her rejection of his marriage proposal.

Nandita, who sustained severe injuries, succumbed to her wounds four days later at a private nursing home in Dibrugarh on August 25, 2021.

Her death had triggered widespread outrage and protests, with demands for a fast-track trial and capital punishment for the accused.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Family members and relatives of the slain student welcomed the court’s verdict, saying that justice has finally been served with the sentencing of Rintu Sharma to death.