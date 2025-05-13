Assam: Court dismisses 'Magic Healing' charges against church leader

Guwahati: A court in Golaghat district of Assam, dismissed a case on May 13, 2025, against a church leader who had been arrested on charges of attempting to convert people through magical or faith healing practices.

Pranjal Bhuyan, the 38-year-old project coordinator of the Golaghat Baptist Church, was arrested on November 23, 2024, under the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Act, 2024, which seeks to curb deceptive healing practices.

The Assam Christian Forum hailed the court’s ruling, noting that Bhuyan’s arrest was based on allegations of engaging in “magical healing” with the intent to convert individuals by privately teaching the Bible.

These charges, according to the forum, caused significant personal distress to Bhuyan and his family and alarmed the Christian community in Assam. The case marked the first time a church member was arrested under this controversial Act.

After a thorough review of the facts and evidence, the Golaghat court declared the accusations against Bhuyan to be unfounded. The Assam Christian Forum expressed relief over the court’s decision, praising the judiciary for its impartiality in upholding the rule of law.

“The judgment not only brings relief to Mr. Bhuyan and the Golaghat Baptist Church but also serves as a reminder of the judiciary’s commitment to justice,” said the forum in a statement. The forum also reaffirmed its faith in India’s Constitution, particularly Article 25, which guarantees citizens the right to freely practice and propagate their religion.

While celebrating the outcome, the forum emphasized the importance of ensuring that laws are applied fairly and justly. They warned against the misuse of legislation, as seen in Bhuyan’s case, which they believe can disrupt lives and threaten communal harmony.

The forum also expressed concerns over the potential misuse of the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Act.

While acknowledging its aim to address exploitative practices, they called for more checks and balances in its enforcement to prevent wrongful arrests and ensure it is applied with discernment.