Guwahati: In a remarkable display of vigilance, the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station rescued two 17-year-old girls from Tripura during a naka checking operation at Jorabat Tiniali on Monday.

Acting on crucial intelligence from Amtali Police Station in West Tripura, the team apprehended two suspects, Sagar Miah (19) and Jalafu Miah (32), both from West Tripura, for allegedly abducting the minors.

The rescued girls underwent medical examinations and were safely transferred to the Child Shelter Home in Jalukbari for protection and care.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused, with authorities ensuring swift action to deliver justice.

The operation, lauded by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Assam Police, underscores the state’s commitment to combating human trafficking.

The Guwahati Police Commissionerate’s proactive measures and coordination with Tripura authorities were pivotal in this success.

This rescue highlights the relentless efforts of Assam Police to safeguard vulnerable individuals and uphold law and order, reinforcing public trust in their dedication to protecting the community.