Assam: Contaminated fuel at Banipur petrol pump damages vehicles

Guwahati: An Indian Oil petrol depot at Banipur in Dibrugarh, Assam, was accused of selling contaminated fuel after several vehicles were damaged after filling their tanks from the depot on Tuesday night.

The incident caused several two-wheelers to break down, with many stalling mid-journey. Stranded motorists were forced to push their vehicles off the road, leading to widespread inconvenience and public anger.

In response to consumer complaints, depot authorities immediately suspended fuel sales. Efforts are currently underway to drain water from the affected vehicles and carry out necessary repairs.

Local residents expressed frustration over the negligence. “I filled petrol from the depot, but shortly after, my vehicle broke down. I reported it to the pump owner, and they assured me it would be repaired,” one affected customer said.

Dibrugarh Police have since arrived at the depot to assess the situation and ensure appropriate measures are taken.

